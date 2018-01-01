Paris Hilton 'wanted to die' after sex tape leak

Paris Hilton "wanted to die" after her sex tape with ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon was leaked in 2004.

The TV personality is one of the subjects of Bert Marcus' new documentary, The American Meme, which sheds light on a group of social media stars.

In the film, Paris discusses her rise to fame as a reality star on The Simple Life, and touches upon the now infamous sex tape she made with her ex-boyfriend, which is still an emotional topic for the star.

"It was like being raped," she stated in one interview, according to USA Today. "It felt like I'd lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways. I literally wanted to die at some points. I was like, 'I just don't want to live,' because I thought everything was taken away from me. I didn't want to be known as that."

After the screening at the Tribeca Film Festival, Paris said she was keen to take part in Marcus' documentary to show people she was different to the “character” she had created for herself when she first started on The Simple Life in 2003.

"There was no reality television back then, so it was very new," the 37-year-old explained. "There was no social media, so I basically created this character that was basically what I thought the audience wanted, like, 'Oh, she's rich, so she needs to be a spoiled airhead' - basically what the producers told me to do."

However, the hotel heiress also reveals a softer and more vulnerable side in the documentary.

"When Bert told me about this film, he basically said, 'Paris, you're the O.G. (original gangster) of all this,'" she told reporters. "I really trusted him and was very vulnerable about things I had never spoken about before and basically just wanted to show the real me, because I don't think I ever have before."

Paris is now engaged to actor Chris Zylka and told the audience at the film’s debut that she was excited for the next stage of her life with "the man of my dreams".