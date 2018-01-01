Avengers: Infinity War smashes North American box office

Avengers: Infinity War has trounced all of its competitors to land the highest debut on the North American box office.

The superhero film, which stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, and several others, has grossed approximately $250 million (£181.5 million) in its opening weekend (27-29Apr18). The total beats out previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $248 million (£180 million) in its opening weekend on the North American box office in 2015.

The movie is also only one of six films, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jurassic World, and Black Panther, which have surpassed the $200 million (£145.2 million) mark in their opening weekends. And it has also set the record for the highest international debut with $380 million (£275.9) for a global total of $630 million (£457.3 million). The Fate of the Furious previously held the top global spot with $541.9 million (£393.4 million).

"It is an extraordinary weekend for the movie business and for the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Dave Hollis, head of domestic distribution at Disney, says. "Infinity War was the culmination of 10 years of developing the universe and characters that people care about. Having them all come together in this was what created a must-see moviegoing event."

"Avengers: Infinity War demonstrated yet another Marvel superhero power," Paul Dergarabedian, an analyst at comScore, adds. "The ability to reverse a downtrending box office year with a single knockout punch and literally change the box office fortunes of Hollywood almost overnight."

Meanwhile, A Quiet Place comes in second with $10.7 million (£7.8 million), while Amy Schumer's I Feel Pretty takes the third spot with $8.1 million (£5.9 million).

Dwayne Johnson's Rampage and Black Panther round out the top five with $7.1 million (£5.1 million) and $4.6 million (£3.3 million), respectively.