Elizabeth Olsen hated her Avengers costume

Elizabeth Olsen hated wearing her costume in Avengers: Infinity War as it made her feel rather exposed.

The actress, who plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel movies, has complained to Elle magazine that she was the only woman on the star-studded film set who had her cleavage on show.

"It would just not be a cleavage corset. I like corsets, but I'd like it to be higher," she said of her red and black costume. "Everyone has these things that cover them - Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett (Johansson) does. I would like to cover up a bit.

"It's funny because sometimes I look around and I'm just like, 'Wow, I'm the only one who has cleavage.' And that's a constant joke because they haven't really evolved my superhero costume that much. But then you look at where it started in the comic books and it was a leotard and a headband so...oh, it's horrible, it's so horrible."

Despite her complaints, Elizabeth admitted her character - and other female superheroes - are not representative of the average woman.

"I think of the costumes and what we have to wear - it's more about iconic images, because that's what these movies are... I think that's the goal with the costumes, and it's not representing the average woman," she explained.

And in spite of her concerns over outfits, Elizabeth was full of praise for the Marvel movies and believes producers have taken huge strides to redress inclusivity in the superhero films, including Black Panther.

"They recognise that they have such a huge platform, and they're using it to be as inclusive as they can with their storylines and representing the world," the 29-year-old said. "That's why (Black) Panther felt like such a huge thing in culture, and they're aware of it, and their goal is to not make the same stories that have happened over and over and over again. I think that's why the movies continue to be successful from a story and tone point of view."