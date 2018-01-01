Evan Rachel Wood: 'Being naked on TV isn't even weird anymore'

Evan Rachel Wood no longer worries about shedding her clothes for hit U.S. TV show Westworld, because the amount of nudity in the series has become the norm for her.

The 30-year-old actress plays Dolores Abernathy in the programme, which also stars Anthony Hopkins and Thandie Newton. She's had to strip off on numerous occasions for scenes in the show, and admitted in an interview with C magazine that she's become used to that part of her role.

"It's not even weird anymore," she laughed about being naked on Westworld. "We've all been naked so often that it's just normal. I show up to work and say, 'OK, I'm naked in a lab. And Anthony Hopkins is here.' It's so surreal there isn't even time to be stressed."

Evan has starred in her fair share of "unconventional" roles during her time in Hollywood. And when it comes to choosing the parts she plays, the mother-of-one has always considered which performances she'll be most remembered for.

"I've never wanted to go down the road everyone else was going down," she explained. "I wanted to go down the alleys and learn about the people who were different, talk to the weirdos and know their stories. I don't always play dark characters. I mean, I've done comedies. But the darker roles are what people tend to remember."

Her desire to leave a legacy also stems from growing up in Hollywood. Evan made her big screen debut at the age of nine in 1998 movie Digging to China, and hasn't stopped working since. But she has no regrets about how she has chosen to live her life.

"Growing up as a child actor, I heard about regrets a lot," she said. "I had a lot of people telling me not to live with regret. They drilled into my head how short and precious life is, so I made sure I didn't care what anyone else thought."