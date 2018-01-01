Charlie Sheen hit with $5 million tax debt

Charlie Sheen has been hit with a demand for almost $5 million (£3.6 million) in unpaid taxes.

Officials from America's Internal Revenue Service allege that the reformed wild man owes the mammoth tax bill totalling $4,967,376 (£3.6 million) for the year 2015, according to documents obtained by U.S. website The Blast.

At the height of his fame, Charlie Sheen was the highest paid actor on television, earning $1.8 million (£1.3 million) for each episode of his hit comedy Two and a Half Men. He was fired from the show in 2011 - a sacking that prompted a series of bizarre rants from the star - including a tirade directed at the show's creator Chuck Lorre.

Despite his personal troubles Charlie, who has admitted to substance abuse issues and in 2015 confessed he was HIV positive, subsequently starred in another TV hit, Anger Management, from 2012 to 2014.

Although he reportedly took a large up front salary cut to star in the show his contract reportedly entitled him to a share of the show's profits that could have entitled him to a $200 million (£145 million) payday.

Earlier this year (18) the 52-year-old actor put his Sherman Oaks, California mansion on sale for $9,999,999 (£7.3 million).

Last month (Mar18) Charlie reportedly reached a defamation settlement with bosses at America's National Enquirer tabloid after they published allegations he had raped tragic actor Corey Haim on the set of the 1986 movie Lucas - when he was 13.

Both Charlie and Corey's mother denied the truth of the story and his lawyers reportedly reached a deal with Enquirer executives that stopped his suit heading to court.

The actor also earned $4.4 million (£3.3 million) last year after selling off two prized pieces of baseball memorabilia relating to New York Yankees great Babe Ruth.