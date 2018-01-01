Julianne Moore: 'Time's Up made me realise I was a harassment victim'

Julianne Moore has credited the Time's Up movement with helping her realise she was a victim of sexual harassment.

The Oscar-winning actress attended a Time's Up event at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Saturday (28Apr18) - where a number of high-profile names spoke in support of the anti-harassment and equality campaign.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moore, who has accused director James Toback of making unwanted advances towards her, told the Tribeca audience that she only began to understand that she was a victim herself after other women went public with their stories.

"When this movement started, I felt sure that I hadn't personally been a victim of sexual harassment or assault," she shared. "But I as I read and listened to the countless other women's stories, I began to look at my experiences through a different lens. Our understanding of what is acceptable has been skewed by the fact that egregious behaviour has been normalised by society and those who speak out have been the ones who are stigmatised, as opposed to the perpetrators."

Moore went on to explain that her change in attitude had emboldened her to speak to her 16-year-old daughter Liv about how to deal with harassment.

"And then I realised that I had never spoken to my teenage daughter about these experiences that I had and how I handled them," the 57-year-old added.

After multiple women came forward to accuse Toback of sexual assault, the Still Alice star wrote on Twitter that he had persistently invited her to his home for an "audition" - requests she had refused. The Pick-up Artist filmmaker has denied allegations he harassed or assaulted hundreds of women.

Also present at the Time's Up event in New York were Ashley Judd, Marisa Tomei and Mira Sorvino, who have all accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of misconduct, allegations he denies, as well as actresses Lupita Nyong'o and Amber Tamblyn.