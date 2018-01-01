NEWS Lupita Nyong'o in talks to lead The Killer remake for John Woo Newsdesk Share with :







Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o has emerged as the favourite to lead the cast of movie legend John Woo's The Killer remake.



The veteran action film director is revamping his 1989 Hong King crime classic and Oscar winner Lupita is in negotiations to star as the assassin, a role originated by Chow Yun-fat.



Woo will be back to direct and produce the remake, which he hopes to start shooting later this year (18) in France and Germany.



Nyong'o proved her worth as an action woman in the record breaking new Black Panther blockbuster, in which she portrayed African warrior Nakia.



In The Killer, she will play an assassin who turns saviour for a woman she accidentally blinds during a job.



And she's back for another warrior role in The Woman King, opposite Viola Davis.



The two Oscar winners will play mother and daughter in the film, which is based on historical events that took place in West Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.



Davis will play the general of an all-female militia, known as the Amazons, while Nyong'o will play her daughter. The two women led an army that fought the French and neighbouring tribesfolk, who threatened to destroy their community.



Producer Cathy Schulman admits the success of Black Panther has fired up support for The Woman King, stating, "It just showed us how the power of imagination and lore could reveal a world without gender and racial stereotypes.



"The Woman King will tell one of history’s greatest forgotten stories from the real world in which we live, where an army of African warrior women staved off slavery, colonialism and inter-tribal warfare to unify a nation."

