Serena Williams would already be pregnant again if it wasn't for career

New mum Serena Williams has put plans to expand her family on hold so she can return to the tennis court.

The sporting ace welcomed her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., in September (17), just two months before marrying her baby's father, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, in a star-studded wedding in November (17).

Serena has been focused on returning to top physical form ever since, and the 36-year-old confesses her career dreams have temporarily been prioritised over her hopes of giving her little girl a sibling.

"I would totally already be pregnant if I wasn't playing tennis, if I wasn't living this life that I'm living!," she revealed in a chat on breakfast show Today.

The former World Number One is currently gearing up to compete in May's (18) French Open, her first Grand Slam event since becoming a mother, and Serena admits she has ditched her previous aim of winning just two more Grand Slam singles titles to achieve her goal of 25.

"Why should I limit myself? Why stop there?", she remarked.

As for her family life, Serena feels grateful to be able to juggle her professional and personal life, because she almost didn't make it through a series of health complications, which required surgery, after giving birth.

In her new docu-series, Being Serena, she reflects on her difficult final moments of pregnancy, which resulted in an emergency Caesarian section: "I can't believe how much went wrong on my way to meeting her (Alexis Olympia)," the sportswoman shares. "I almost died."

However, Serena actually remembers little about the medical drama, which was caught on camera for the new TV series.

"Everything is a blur," she told Today. "When I watch it, it's like, 'Oh yeah, I remember that vaguely,' or, 'I don't have any recollection of that.'"

The star explains she signed on for the show to give her daughter something to look back on when she's older.

"It kinda happened organically," Serena said. "I remember my dad had all this footage of me and... my sisters (from when they were kids) and enjoying looking back when I was younger and... enjoying watching myself (onscreen), and I wanted to do that for Olympia."

Being Serena premieres in the U.S. on Wednesday (02May18).