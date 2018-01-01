Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson mark 30th wedding anniversary

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson marked their 30th wedding anniversary by posting a touching social media snap on Monday (30Apr18).

The longstanding Hollywood couple celebrated the occasion by sharing a picture of themselves at their bash alongside cardboard cutouts depicting them on their wedding day.

Tom captioned the image, "30 years on April 30. '88 To '18. Magic numbers. Hanx and @RitaWilson," while Rita posted, "April 30,1988-April 30,2018 Thirty on Thirty Golden Anniversary. Keeping love alive with @tomhanks."

The pictures were taken at a celebrity-filled party the couple hosted in Pacific Palisades, California over the weekend (28-29Apr18) - where guests included Oprah Winfrey, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Conan O'Brien, Martin Short, Isla Fisher and Jimmy Kimmel.

This year is a special one for the Forrest Gump star and his wife as, in addition to celebrating another milestone in one of Tinseltown's most enduring relationships, they will also appear together on the stage.

Tom, 61, will portray Sir John Falstaff in a production of William Shakespeare's Henry IV at the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles, which opens in July - a play in which Rita, also 61, will take an as yet unspecified role.

The couple have previously worked together in films including Sleepless in Seattle and Larry Crowne.

In 2015, the actor tried to explain the secret to his successful marriage, but was at a loss as to why his and his wife's union had endured while others floundered.

"I wish there was a secret, you know," he told People magazine. "We just like each other. You start there. I still can't believe my wife goes out with me. If we were in high school and I was just funny, I'd never have the courage to talk to her."