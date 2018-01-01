Harvey Weinstein responds to Ashley Judd's defamation lawsuit

Harvey Weinstein has responded to Ashley Judd's defamation lawsuit, insisting "the most basic investigation" will prove he never interfered with her career.

The actress was one of the first women to open up about the alleged sexual misconduct she witnessed in the movie mogul's company, and accused him of blacklisting her and sabotaging her career after she refused his sexual advances.

Her worst fears were realised at the end of last year (17) when Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson confessed he turned his back on Judd and Mira Sorvino based on remarks Weinstein had allegedly made about the actresses, and on Monday (30Apr18), the Frida star took action to seek justice for opportunities missed.

In her lawsuit, obtained by Deadline, Judd claims that by saying no to Weinstein, he "torpedoed Ms. Judd’s incredible professional opportunity" when he told Jackson and his producer partner Fran Walsh "that (his) studio had had a 'bad experience' with Ms. Judd, and that Ms. Judd was a 'nightmare' to work with and should be avoided 'at all costs'."

However, Weinstein has now responded to the lawsuit in a statement via his representative, which read: "The most basic investigation of the facts will reveal that Mr. Weinstein neither defamed Ms. Judd nor ever interfered with Ms. Judd’s career, and instead not only championed her work but also repeatedly approved her casting for two of his movies over the next decade.

"The actual facts will show that Mr. Weinstein was widely known for having fought for Ms. Judd as his first choice for the lead role in Good Will Hunting and, in fact, arranged for Ms. Judd to fly to New York to be considered for the role. Thereafter, Ms. Judd was hired for not one, but two of Mr. Weinstein’s movies, Frida in 2002 and Crossing Over with Harrison Ford in 2009. We look forward to a vigorous defense of these claims."

The new lawsuit comes as Weinstein's former company, The Weinstein Company, is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, fielding bidder submissions. According to Deadline, Lantern Capital is currently the frontrunner to acquire the organisation, with an offer of $310 million (£226 million).

If Lantern, a buyout firm based in Dallas, Texas, emerges as the winning bidder, it will also acquire The Weinstein Company's library of 277 feature films - which have generated more than $2 billion in box office receipts globally.