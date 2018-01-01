John Cena to star in Dwayne Johnson's new movie

John Cena has been cast in the lead of his former wrestling rival Dwayne Johnson's new movie The Janson Directive.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star confirmed his fellow wrestler-turned-actor had landed the lead in his production company's latest project on social media on Monday (30Apr18).

"I found my star, and the star of Janson Directive is going to be my good buddy John Cena. I've known John for years," he said in an Instagram video. "He's so excited to play the role, I'm excited for him. He's committed. Our history goes way back... Dude, I'm so excited to go on this journey with you, I think you're gonna do awesome."

In the caption, he revealed that he had been developing the film with his Seven Bucks Productions company and their partners at Universal Studios for years.

He concluded by addressing John directly, writing, "Thank you for your commitment to the role and remember, as your producer if you screw up, I’m coming to set and droppin’ the People’s Elbow on ya. And you know first hand how devastating my elbow drops can be," referring to his signature wrestling move.

The Trainwreck actor shared the news on Twitter and added, "Humbled and HONORED for this incredible opportunity! The hard work starts..NOW!"

Dwayne was originally attached to star in the action thriller, but he decided to step aside and produce due to his hectic schedule, which includes sequels to Jumanji and San Andreas, Disney's Jungle Cruise, and the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw.

The Janson Directive is based on a novel of the same name by Robert Ludlum, the writer of the Jason Bourne books. The story follows a former ex-Navy SEAL who leaves a covert government agency to become a private security consultant.

The novel will be adapted by James Vanderbilt, and producers include Dwayne's manager and ex-wife, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks.