Mel Gibson to direct WWII movie Destroyer

Mel Gibson is reportedly planning to direct another WWII film as the follow-up to his Oscar-nominated movie Hacksaw Ridge.



Gibson will take the reins on Destroyer, a naval film set in 1945, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Editors at the publication report that no firm dates have been set for shooting or release as the Braveheart director and star is also weighing up the offer of a role alongside Mark Wahlberg in a new movie version of beloved 1970s science-fiction TV series The Six Million Dollar Man, to be titled The Six Billion Dollar Man. Shooting on that project is due to begin shooting in the fall (18).



Destroyer will be based on Hell from the Heavens: The Epic Story of the USS Laffey and World War II's Greatest Kamikaze Attack, writer John Wukovits' non-fiction account of how the crew of an American warship survived 22 suicide attacks by Japanese pilots.



The script for the film has reportedly been written by Gibson's girlfriend, Rosalind Ross.



After spending years in disgrace following his 2006 arrest for driving under the influence, where he was subsequently recorded making anti-Semitic remarks, the 62-year-old made his directorial comeback with Hacksaw Ridge in 2016.



The film, which earned the veteran star a Best Director nod at the 2017 Oscars, told the true story of conscientious objector turned war medic named Desmond Doss, who rescued 75 of his comrades during the Battle of Okinawa. It also earned five other Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.



Sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that Wahlberg, who will play Steve Austin, a bionically enhanced secret agent in The Six Billion Dollar Man, wants Gibson to star alongside him again after they previously shared the screen together in festive comedy Daddy's Home 2.

