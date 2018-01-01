Denzel Washington and Amy Schumer lead 2018 Tony Awards nominees

Denzel Washington and Amy Schumer both received nominations in the top acting categories at the 2018 Tony Awards on Tuesday (01May18).

Denzel has the chance to win his second Tony after getting a Best Leading Actor in a Play nod for his role in The Iceman Cometh. He faces stiff competition from Angels in America star Andrew Garfield, three-time winner Mark Rylance (Farinelli and the King), Tom Hollander (Travesties), and Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Amy heads up the Best Leading Actress in a Play nominees. She will compete with veteran British star Glenda Jackson (Three Tall Women), Condola Rashad (Saint Joan), and Lauren Ridloff (Children of a Lesser God).

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child heads up the productions chosen for Best Play, and it will face The Children, Farinelli and the King, Junk, Latin History for Morons. Up for Best Revival of a Play are Angels in America, Three Tall Women, The Iceman Cometh, Lobby Hero, and Travesties.

Two musicals, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical and Mean Girls: The Musical tied for most nominations with 12 each, while another, The Band's Visit, was just behind on 11. All three are up for Best Musical, with Frozen the remaining nominee. Competing for Best Musical Revival are Once on This Island, My Fair Lady, and Carousel.

Diana Rigg, Michael Cera and Nathan Lane are among those who received nominations in the featured (supporting) acting categories.

Nominations hosts Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee also announced that Bruce Springsteen will receive a special award celebrating his one man Broadway show - meaning he only needs an Emmy to reach EGOT status. John Leguizamo will also be honoured for his body of work. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The 72nd annual Tony Awards, hosted by Broadway stars Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will take place on 10 June (18) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The nominees in the main categories for the 2018 Tony Awards are as follows:

Best Play:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The Children

Farinelli and the King

Junk

Latin History for Morons

Best Musical:

SpongeBob SquarePants

Mean Girls

The Band's Visit

Frozen

Best Revival of a Play:

Angels in America

Three Tall Women

The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Best Revival of a Musical:

Once On This Island

My Fair Lady

Carousel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King

Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:

Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

LaChanze, Summer

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Carousel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Michael Cera, Lobby Hero

Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

Nathan Lane, Angels in America

David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:

Susan Brown, Angels in America

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Deborah Findlay, The Children

Denise Gough, Angels in America

Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemignani, Carousel

Grey Henson, Mean Girls

Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Ashley Park, Mean Girls

Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

Best Direction of a Play:

Marianne Elliott, Angels in America

Joe Mantello, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Patrick Marber, Travesties

John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

George C. Wolfe, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Direction of a Musical:

Michael Arden, Once On This Island

David Cromer, The Band's Visit

Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady

Best Choreography:

Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady

Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants

Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Justin Peck, Carousel

Best Original Score:

Angels in America

Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob

Best Orchestrations:

John Clancy, Mean Girls

AnnMarie Milazzo and Michael Starobin, Once On This Island

Carousel

Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Best Book of a Musical:

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Band’s Visit