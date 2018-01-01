Denzel Washington and Amy Schumer lead 2018 Tony Awards nominees

- NEWS
Denzel Washington and Amy Schumer both received nominations in the top acting categories at the 2018 Tony Awards on Tuesday (01May18).
Denzel has the chance to win his second Tony after getting a Best Leading Actor in a Play nod for his role in The Iceman Cometh. He faces stiff competition from Angels in America star Andrew Garfield, three-time winner Mark Rylance (Farinelli and the King), Tom Hollander (Travesties), and Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).
Amy heads up the Best Leading Actress in a Play nominees. She will compete with veteran British star Glenda Jackson (Three Tall Women), Condola Rashad (Saint Joan), and Lauren Ridloff (Children of a Lesser God).
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child heads up the productions chosen for Best Play, and it will face The Children, Farinelli and the King, Junk, Latin History for Morons. Up for Best Revival of a Play are Angels in America, Three Tall Women, The Iceman Cometh, Lobby Hero, and Travesties.
Two musicals, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical and Mean Girls: The Musical tied for most nominations with 12 each, while another, The Band's Visit, was just behind on 11. All three are up for Best Musical, with Frozen the remaining nominee. Competing for Best Musical Revival are Once on This Island, My Fair Lady, and Carousel.
Diana Rigg, Michael Cera and Nathan Lane are among those who received nominations in the featured (supporting) acting categories.
Nominations hosts Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee also announced that Bruce Springsteen will receive a special award celebrating his one man Broadway show - meaning he only needs an Emmy to reach EGOT status. John Leguizamo will also be honoured for his body of work. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards.
The 72nd annual Tony Awards, hosted by Broadway stars Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will take place on 10 June (18) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
The nominees in the main categories for the 2018 Tony Awards are as follows:
Best Play:
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The Children
Farinelli and the King
Junk
Latin History for Morons
Best Musical:
SpongeBob SquarePants
Mean Girls
The Band's Visit
Frozen
Best Revival of a Play:
Angels in America
Three Tall Women
The Iceman Cometh
Lobby Hero
Travesties
Best Revival of a Musical:
Once On This Island
My Fair Lady
Carousel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:
Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Tom Hollander, Travesties
Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King
Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:
Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women
Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:
Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry, Carousel
Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit
Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:
Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island
LaChanze, Summer
Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit
Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
Jessie Mueller, Carousel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:
Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Michael Cera, Lobby Hero
Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero
Nathan Lane, Angels in America
David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:
Susan Brown, Angels in America
Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Deborah Findlay, The Children
Denise Gough, Angels in America
Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady
Alexander Gemignani, Carousel
Grey Henson, Mean Girls
Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Ashley Park, Mean Girls
Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady
Best Direction of a Play:
Marianne Elliott, Angels in America
Joe Mantello, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Patrick Marber, Travesties
John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
George C. Wolfe, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Direction of a Musical:
Michael Arden, Once On This Island
David Cromer, The Band's Visit
Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady
Best Choreography:
Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady
Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants
Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
Justin Peck, Carousel
Best Original Score:
Angels in America
Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob
Best Orchestrations:
John Clancy, Mean Girls
AnnMarie Milazzo and Michael Starobin, Once On This Island
Carousel
Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants
Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit
Best Book of a Musical:
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants
The Band’s Visit