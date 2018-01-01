Amy Schumer 'proud as hell' of Tony Award nomination

Actress Amy Schumer has shared a lengthy note of thanks online to celebrate her first Tony Award nomination, after insisting she doesn't "have a shot at winning".

On Tuesday (01May18), the Trainwreck star landed a nod in the Best Leading Actress in a Play category for her role in Steve Martin's stage show Meteor Shower, pitting her against Glenda Jackson (Three Tall Women), Condola Rashad (Saint Joan), and Lauren Ridloff (Children of a Lesser God).

Amy took to Instagram to mark the big news, and used the opportunity to express her gratitude to everyone involved in the production, because she is convinced one of the more seasoned stage regulars will take home the prize at the June (18) ceremony.

"Hey! I got nominated for a TONY for being in Steve Martin's play 'Meteor Shower'," she told fans, as she uploaded a series of photos from her time on Broadway. "i don't think i have a shot at winning so I'll thank everyone here. I'm really grateful and proud as hell."

Among those to get special shout outs were director Jerry Zaks and her co-stars Jeremy Shamos, Keegan-Michael Key, and Laura Benanti, who she acknowledges as "flawless in this play" and her "absolute partner in crime".

She also heaped praise on funnyman Steve Martin for having "confidence" in Amy to pull off the gig.

"Getting to spend time with you laughing and listening to you play the banjo was heaven," she added.

Amy went on to share her joy at the warm reception she received from the group of New York theatre professionals, who all helped to make her Broadway dreams come true.

"I've dreamt about being on broadway since I was a little idiot and man it delivered," she shared. "The broadway community made me feel welcome and i think it's because they know how much love and respect i have for their work. Seeing theater is one of the greatest joys in my life... Thank you. I love you alll (sic)!"

Schumer will discover if she is a winner on 10 June (18), when Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles will host the 72nd annual Tony Awards at New York's fabled Radio City Music Hall.