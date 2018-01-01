Gwyneth Paltrow wants her pre-teen son to learn about sex from mum

Gwyneth Paltrow would prefer her 12-year-old son to learn all about sex from her new Goop book instead of the Internet.

The Sex Issue: Everything You've Always Wanted to Know about Sexuality, Seduction, and Desire was written by editors from her Goop lifestyle blog, with Gwyneth penning the foreword for the release, which launched on Tuesday (01May18).

Goop editors use the book to touch on a variety of topics, from dating to sexual health, and sex toys to sex myths, and the Avengers: Infinity War star hopes the wide-ranging self-help guide will encourage people to talk more openly about intimacy, just like author Alex Comfort's 1972 release, The Joy of Sex.

"When the editors came to me and said, 'We want to write a new Joy of Sex for the modern person,' I thought it was a great idea because I think that sexuality is an important topic, and I think sometimes people think it's taboo and they don't want to talk about it," Gwyneth explained on breakfast show Good Morning America.

The actress goes on to admit she worries about how her son Moses will educate himself about sex when his curiosity gets the better of him, and she would rather he had an informative book like The Sex Issue to turn to when the time comes.

"I think that we're living in a time where there's so much access to everything," she mused. "I have a 12-year-old boy and I live in fear that he's gonna learn all about sex from the Internet, so I think in this day and age, if you're gonna write a book about sex and sexuality, you kinda have to cover everything."

Moses is Gwyneth's youngest child from her marriage to rocker Chris Martin. The former couple also shares daughter Apple, 13.

The actress, 45, is now engaged to Glee producer Brad Falchuk.