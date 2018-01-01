Kylie Jenner: 'Becoming a mother has made me a better person'

Kylie Jenner has credited motherhood with making her a better person.

The 20-year-old reality star gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, in February (18). Since then she's been spending as much time as possible with her new arrival, and spoke to half-sister Kim Kardashian about how becoming a parent has transformed her life in an interview for Britain's Evening Standard magazine.

"I think more about the future because of her," Kylie mused. "Every time I leave and I'm stressed about leaving her, I'm like, 'I'm doing it for you.' Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don't know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it's only gotten better. I'm learning so much more about myself and life, and it's been such a great experience.

"You're less selfish - and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It's really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don't know, the whole thing is really... it's like such an amazing experience."

Kylie has attracted criticism in recent weeks for attending events, such as the Coachella music festival, without Stormi. However, she added to Kim that when it comes to leaving her baby daughter, she struggles to do so even for a second.

"Even when I'm here it was so hard to leave this morning. I'm like, 'I'll be right back, I'm so sorry, I have to leave!' and she doesn't even know what's going on," she smiled. "I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can't wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she's old enough I'll bring her everywhere."

Kim asked Kylie about the inspiration behind Stormi's name in the interview, with the younger star admitting she and beau Travis Scott had started with Storm before it evolved into Stormi and "stuck".

And as for whether the tot will appear on the family reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie replied: "I have thought about it but I haven't come to a conclusion yet."