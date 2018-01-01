Ashley Judd is confident #MeToo survivors can heal

Ashley Judd has urged #MeToo survivors to believe they can heal from the trauma of sexual assault.

On Tuesday (01May18), Ashley, one of the first women to go public with an accusation of sexual misconduct against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in a New York Times expose, shared a letter she wrote on learning to heal after assault with website Refinery 29. In the letter, which she had previously read at the Tribeca Talks: Time's Up event on Saturday, she shared her belief that women can heal from the trauma of sexual assault, and that they are "powerful" and still responsible for their own lives.

"We can heal. That has been my experience," wrote the 50-year-old Frida actress. "We may not, admittedly, know how to, or even from what we need to heal."

She went on to share a memory of a time when she was "sexually assaulted in high school" while "wearing a green and gold cheerleader uniform", a crime of which she herself had no memory of, until her mother reminded her.

"We may not even think we need to heal, that maybe we’ve just had some crappy relationships. Whatever trauma looks like in our lives, feelings can be healed," she continued.

Ashley urged women to remember that despite the horrible, sexist or criminal acts they have endured, they are "ultimately responsible, respondable to our own lives".

"This may sound harsh, but it means we have autonomy, we are powerful, and we have agency," she added.

She acknowledged there would be "hard days" but quoting Me Too founder Tarana Burke, who has previously spoken about the "rage" experienced by abuse survivors, she shared: "What was depression becomes expression, and self-pity and helplessness are transformed into dignity, integrity, and courage.

"There will still be the hard days. The facts do remain the facts, but we know our preciousness and our fierceness. Healing, damn it, is our birthright."

On Monday, the Double Jeopardy star filed a defamation lawsuit against Weinstein accusing him of blacklisting her and sabotaging her career after she refused his sexual advances. A representative for the producer roundly denied Ashley's claims in a statement released on Tuesday.