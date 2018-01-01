Ryan Coogler and Gary Oldman to give masterclass talks at Cannes

Ryan Coogler, Gary Oldman, John Travolta and Christopher Nolan will host masterclass discussions at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Festival organisers have announced that the quartet of actors and directors will participate in their annual Rendez-vous with... series of talks exploring stars and filmmakers' careers.

Ryan will be joined for his talk at the Bunuel Theatre on 10 May (18) by critic and journalist Elvis Mitchell and his longtime collaborator, the actor Michael B. Jordan, who will be in Cannes to promote his new movie Fahrenheit 451.

Michael has starred in all of Ryan's three films to date - the boxing epic Creed, superhero blockbuster Black Panther and his 2013 debut Fruitvale Station, which won the Best First Film award in the Un Certain Regard competition at the prestigious festival.

In addition to giving a talk at Cannes, John will also premiere his troubled mafia biopic Gotti and introduce a 40th-anniversary screening of the musical Grease at a cinema erected on the French resort's beach.

Dunkirk filmmaker Christopher will give his talk on 12 May, the day before he joins a 50th-anniversary celebration of one of his favourite films, Stanley Kubrick's science-fiction epic 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Gary, who won the Best Actor Oscar in March for his portrayal of British war leader Winston Churchill, will join Douglas Urbanski, an American producer who has partnered with him on several projects, for a talk on 18 May.

Films by Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard and David Robert Mitchell are entered into the main competition at Cannes, while Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere at the famed French movie event, which runs from 8 to 19 May.