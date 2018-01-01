Kim Kardashian teaming with Ivanka Trump to win grandmother pardon

Kim Kardashian is reportedly in talks with America's first daughter Ivanka Trump to free a grandmother facing life in prison.

Kim has previously highlighted the case of 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who was jailed for life without parole in 1997 for her role in a drug ring.

Sources tell TMZ.com that the U.S. reality star and Alice's attorney Shawn Holley have been working with Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who both advise her father U.S. President Donald Trump, in an attempt to win her a pardon. They have reportedly been pushing her case for months and the grandmother's file is set to be reviewed by America's leader.

Kim enlisted Shawn to work on Alice's case last year (17), and the imprisoned granny penned a thank you note to the reality star for her efforts.

"I am so humbled by what you are doing and have already done on my behalf," Alice wrote. "When I spoke with attorney Shawn Holley and she disclosed the name of my benefactor, I had to take time to process and digest the news that you were the one that she had been alluding to.

"There are no words strong enough to express my deep and heartfelt gratitude. Ms. Kardashian, you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family."

The 37-year-old's husband Kanye West recently caused controversy by publicly supporting President Trump, a stance that angered many African-American stars as the businessman-turned-politician has repeatedly been accused of racism.

Kanye also caused further outrage by saying slavery seemed "like a choice" in an interview with TMZ, words that have been condemned by stars including film director Ava DuVernay and actor Wendell Pierce.