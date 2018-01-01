Shannen Doherty to undergo surgery following cancer battle

Shannen Doherty has been banking some of her blood in preparation for her upcoming surgery.

The former Charmed actress, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2015 and went into remission in April 2017, didn't specify why she required the operation as she revealed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday (01May18).

She shared a selfie with a medical professional named Mars P at an American Red Cross clinic in Woodland Hills, California, and in the caption, she praised all those who donate blood.

"My doctor had me bank some blood for my upcoming surgery. Mars P was patient with me and didn’t even roll his eyes at my anxiety over the needle size," she wrote. "He was patient, kind and really good. As I sat there banking blood for myself, I asked him about some of the people also donating...

"To say I’m moved by the generosity of people is an understatement. I’m vowing that as long as I’m cleared in the future, I will start donating. Thank you to those selfless humans that donate. Thank you to Mars and all at the clinic in Woodland Hills for your smiles and hard work."

The 47-year-old also shared an Instagram Story of her arm while she was in the process of banking blood for herself.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star was given the remission news last year after undergoing rounds of chemotherapy and radiation as well as a single mastectomy.

In April (18), she revealed she underwent a tumour marker test and bone density scan and one of them came back "elevated".

However, she assured fans she was staying positive, writing, "It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru the cancer journey... And I sometimes need a refresher. As I've said before, cancer changes your life in ways no one could ever imagine... btw (by the way), the elevation can be from all sorts of things."