Cate Blanchett: 'I always had a bad feeling about Harvey Weinstein'

Cate Blanchett has become the latest Hollywood A-lister to accuse disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of inappropriate behaviour, revealing she has always "got a bad feeling" from him.

The Australian actress, who has starred in a number of Weinstein's movies, has joined the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie, who have all recalled questionable encounters with the fallen moviemaker in recent months following the publication of exposes about his bad behaviour in October (17).

Blanchett tells trade publication Variety she was always wary of Weinstein, revealing, "I think he really primarily preyed, like most predators, on the vulnerable. I mean I got a bad feeling from him. He would often say to me, 'We’re not friends'."

Confirming she was once one of his targets, the actress was asked to explain and told the outlet, "Well, I wouldn’t do what he was asking me to do..."

Meanwhile, Cate is hoping the scandal surrounding Weinstein, which has sent shock waves through Hollywood and sparked the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, will affect all workplaces, and change the way women are treated by their colleagues and superiors.

"I’m really interested in the people who have transgressed in ways that are beyond the bounds of offensive, what people like Harvey have done, and there are men across many industries (who have done that)," she tells Variety. "He’s been held up as an exemplar because he’s unfortunately typical of certain men. I’m interested in those people being prosecuted. We have to set a legal precedent.

"Part of the mission of Time’s Up is to help those who do not have the capacity to raise the funds to defend themselves and to move toward workplace equality, fairness and safety. When legal precedent is set by people being actually convicted, then other people can benefit from that because those precedents have been set."

More than 80 women have now accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, assault and rape and the producer is currently under investigation by police officials in London, New York and Los Angeles.

He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Cate hopes he's convicted for what he is accused of doing, and insists she'll never work with him again in any capacity.

"I don’t think Harvey will be making films with anybody," she adds. "He was brought on as the producer on many films that I had absolutely no say on. I didn’t have a creative or functional relationship with him.

"There are many male directors who I have heard about and have not necessarily had positive experiences with, whom I would not work with again, who didn’t lay a finger on me at all. There are many reasons why one doesn’t want to work with people again."