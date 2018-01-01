Pamela Anderson fears Julian Assange's safety is at risk

Pamela Anderson has expressed concerns about the safety of her once-rumoured boyfriend, Julian Assange, insisting the WikiLeaks founder's life is in danger.

The former Baywatch star has been photographed visiting Assange in exile at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, but she tells The Hollywood Reporter she hasn't heard from him in over a month, and his Internet use has been cut off by diplomatic officials.

“He’s cut off from everybody," she says. "The air and light quality (at the embassy) is terrible because he can’t keep his windows open and he can’t get any sunlight."

She adds “Even prisoners can go outside, but he can’t. I’m always bringing him vegan food, but he eats very simply. I talked to him on the phone the day it (Internet) was shut off. He sent me an urgent call. And now, nothing.”

The Swedish journalist and computer programmer no longer faces charges in his home country over a sexual assault claim from 2012 but he remains in exile at the embassy because he fears he could still be arrested and extradited to the United States, where he is facing possible criminal charges of leaking classified information via his WikiLeaks website.

"He’s been wrongly accused of so many things," Pam tells the publication, "but this is a way of keeping him down and keeping him ineffective. He’s just ruffling the feathers of people that are powerful."

She continues, “I always try to humanise him because people think he’s a robot or he’s a computer screen or he’s not this human being."

Although she's close to Julian, the 50-year-old has played down rumours of a romantic relationship, and she is currently dating French soccer star Adil Rami, 32.