Rapper Eve blasts Kanye West over slave comments

Rapper Eve is "done" with Kanye West following his controversial comments about slavery.

The Gold Digger rapper caused widespread outrage when he suggested African-Americans had chosen slavery for 400 years in an interview with TMZ Live on Tuesday (01May18).

Meek Mill, will.i.am, and T.I. are among the hip-hop heavyweights who have hit out at the rapper, and now Eve is slamming West for his "disrespectful" comments.

"Every time I watch these clips, I get emotional and my stomach hurts," she said on her U.S. chat show The Talk on Wednesday (02May18). "It is so disrespectful, I can't understand how a black man that was born on the south side of Chicago could have these ideas. I can't understand... (when) his mother was an African-American studies professor..."

She goes on to insist Kanye has a responsibility to back up his incendiary comments with facts - or not make them at all.

"You want to be a free thinker, you want to be thought-provoking, you cannot have these ideas without facts to back them up," she added. "Slavery is a fact. Slavery is a part of our history. Slavery is embedded within us. We cannot stop looking at it... or else we will forget it. This is something that needs to be talked about. And we are still feeling the affects of slavery within our communities, within our culture."

And she encourages young black men to turn to other artists for their commentary on racial issues.

"Let me tell you something, at the end of the day we all got lucky and plucked out our hoods and live these amazing lives, but you cannot be so far in your bubble to think that you are not a part of what this history is...," she said. "This is a man that I actually used to listen to, this is a person that we used to look to as an artist.

"Any young brothers out there listening to me today, pick up some Nas, pick up some Damian Marley, pick up some J. Cole, pick up some Kendrick Lamar. I'm done with Kanye."