Teresa Palmer to Ride Like a Girl for Rachel Griffiths' directorial debut

Teresa Palmer is jumping into the saddle to portray Australian jockey Michelle Payne in her Hacksaw Ridge co-star Rachel Griffiths' feature film directorial debut.

Payne made sporting history in 2015, when she became the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup on her horse Prince of Penzance, despite facing odds of 100-1, and now her rise to stardom is being turned into a movie.

Ride Like a Girl will also feature Jurassic Park star Sam Neill as Payne's dad Paddy, who raised Michelle and her nine older siblings as a single father after losing his wife Mary in a motor vehicle crash when their little girl was just six months old.

Michelle, who dreamed of lifting the Melbourne Cup as a child, began horse racing at the age of 15, becoming the eighth member of the Payne family to pursue a career in the sport.

Written by Andrew Knight and Elise McCredie, the biopic will also feature Sullivan Stapleton, Genevieve Morris, Brooke Satchwell, and Henry Nixon, while Michelle's brother Stevie Payne, who has Down syndrome, will play himself.

"We are celebrating both Michelle's resilience and athletic brilliance, as well as her sisters' inspiring achievements in the sport before her," filmmaker Griffiths shares in a statement.

"We also explore the profound impact of those men who gave her opportunities and stood by her at critical moments and hope to inspire more men to become champions of change."

Ride Like a Girl is already in production Down Under, and is scheduled for release in the autumn of 2019, reports Variety.com.

Griffiths previously directed short films Tulip and Roundabout, and episodes of fantasy adventure series Nowhere Boys in 2015.