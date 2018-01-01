Ryan Reynolds unsure about turning Deadpool franchise into a trilogy

Ryan Reynolds is hesitant to make a third Deadpool movie because he doesn't think the storyline would work.

The actor broke box office records in 2016, when he first transformed himself into the Marvel mercenary and his alter ego Wade Wilson, and its upcoming sequel is already making waves weeks before its release later this month (May18).

Studio bosses at 20th Century Fox were previously rumoured to have started brainstorming for a third instalment of the comic book franchise, but according to Reynolds, who also serves as a writer and producer on Deadpool 2, he has yet to decide if the popular anti-hero will return for another solo outing.

"I don't know that there would be a Deadpool 3, I really don't," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don't think that you can keep doing that."

However, that doesn't mean Reynolds is done playing Deadpool, nicknamed the Merc with a Mouth, on the big screen.

"I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously," he continued, referencing the group of mutants featured in the highly-anticipated sequel, which will pave the way for a standalone X-Force film already in development.

"I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano (hand-to-hand duel)," Reynolds added, "or (with) a great female character from the X-Men universe."

Deadpool isn't the first comic book character Reynolds has portrayed onscreen - he previously took on the title role in 2011 flop Green Lantern, in which he co-starred with his now-wife, Blake Lively, but the actor confesses he's never seen the finished cut of the DC Comics movie.

"That isn't to say that I didn't want to see it because I didn't like it," he insisted. "I have movies that have been received pretty well that I haven't seen, and then I have movies that I have seen 100 times that people don't like but I just like."

Despite never settling in to check out the superhero film, Reynolds doesn't hold back on poking fun at the panned project in character as Deadpool.

"The Green Lantern (joke in the Deadpool films) to me is just sort of, I don't know, kind of fun," he shrugged. "It's me just taking the p**s out of me..."

Deadpool 2, which also stars Josh Brolin and newcomer Zazie Beetz, opens on 18 May (18).