Eva Longoria shares parenting advice from Anna Faris

Eva Longoria received some unusual parenting advice from Anna Faris.

The Desperate Housewives actress is expected to give birth to her first child, a son, with husband Jose Baston, whom she married in May 2016. As this is Eva's first pregnancy, many friends and family members have been keen to share their top tips for looking after a child. However, the most memorable insight has come courtesy of her Overboard co-star Anna, who shares her five-year-old son Jack with her ex-husband Chris Pratt.

"I’ve got great advice (from) Anna Faris," the 43-year-old shared in an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday (02May18). "Because she knows I’m having a boy she was like, 'if there’s one thing I can tell you, you’re gonna get peed on changing the diaper.' And then when you potty train them she’s like, 'put Cheerios in the toilet so they can aim in the toilet.'"

The two film stars hooked up on Monday night (30Apr) to attend the Los Angeles premiere of their upcoming rom com movie, where the pair posed for pictures together before Eva heaped praise on the Scream star for being "a lot of fun at life" and an "amazing best friend."

However, her mind was still on motherhood, and with her due date expected to occur at some point this month, the Golden Globe nominee was beaming with excitement at the thought of her son's imminent arrival.

"I can’t wait to meet him," Eva smiled in a chat with E! News. "I just can't wait to see what his personality's like, who he looks like, how much hair he's gonna have. There's so much I look forward to, and I can't believe it's becoming more and more real every day."