Black Panther leads MTV Movie & TV Awards

Black Panther and Stranger Things are set for a big night at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards after dominating the nominations on Thursday (03May18).

The Marvel blockbuster has snagged seven nods, including Best Movie and Best On-Screen Team, while the cult TV series picked up six.

Black Panther will go head-to-head with another Marvel movie, Avengers: Infinity War, Girls Trip, IT, and Wonder Woman for the Best Movie title, while Stranger Things is up against 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones, grown-ish, and Riverdale for Best Show.

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, who received nods for the Best Comedic Performance and Scene Stealer prizes, will host the ceremony on 18 June (18) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The full list of nominees is:

Best Movie:

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Girls Trip

IT

Wonder Woman

Best Show:

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

grown-ish

Riverdale

Stranger Things

Best Performance in a Movie:

Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)

Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)

Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Best Performance in a Show:

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Best Hero:

Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman)

Grant Gustin (The Flash)

Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Villain:

Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War)

Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther)

Aubrey Plaza (Legion)

Bill Skarsgard (IT)

Best Kiss:

Jane the Virgin (Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni)

Love, Simon (Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale)

Ready Player One (Olivia Cooke & Tye Sheridan)

Riverdale (KJ Apa & Camila Mendes)

Stranger Things (Finn Wolfhard & Millie Bobby Brown)

Most Frightened Performance:

Talitha Bateman (Annabelle: Creation)

Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place)

Sophia Lillis (IT)

Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror)

Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)

Best On-Screen Team:

Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright)

IT (Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas)

Ready Player One (Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki, Lena Waithe)

Stranger Things (Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink)

Best Comedic Performance:

Jack Black (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Amy Schumer (I Feel Pretty)

Scene Stealer:

Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip)

Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things)

Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale)

Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok)

Letitia Wright (Black Panther)

Best Fight:

Atomic Blonde (Charlize Theron vs. Daniel Hargrave & Greg Rementer)

Avengers: Infinity War (Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen vs. Carrie Coon)

Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman vs. Winston Duke)

Thor: Ragnarok (Mark Ruffalo vs. Chris Hemsworth)

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot vs. German Soldiers)

Best Music Documentary:

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Jay-Z’s 'Footnotes for 4:44'

The Defiant Ones

Best Reality Series:

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

Real Housewives

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules