Rose McGowan's drug case heading to trial

A Virginia grand jury has been tasked with deciding Rose McGowan's fate over her drug possession charge.

The former Charmed star was slapped with felony possession of a controlled substance after authorities reportedly found two packets of cocaine in a wallet she left behind on a flight to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in January, 2017.

She maintains the illegal substances were not hers, and her lawyers have been calling for the case to be dismissed, citing a lack of evidence.

A preliminary hearing was held at Loudoun County District Court in Virginia on Thursday (03May18), when the judge ruled in the prosecution's favour and found probable cause to continue with proceedings.

The case will now be heard at a grand jury trial, when McGowan's representatives will be able to fully lay out their argument, suggesting the drugs may have been planted as five hours had passed between McGowan leaving the wallet, which contained her ID card, and it being found by a cleaning crew.

The actress previously suggested agents hired by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein may be behind the incident, aimed at discrediting her for making sex assault accusations against him.

Weinstein has denied the allegations.

McGowan's human rights attorney Jennifer Robinson, from Doughty Street Chambers in London, has since revealed they are "disappointed" with the hearing outcome, but tells WENN, "Rose will continue to fight this case and has faith in the justice system and in twelve citizens of Virginia to justly decide her case..."

"Rose has always maintained her innocence," continues the statement. "There was no cocaine in her wallet when it was last in her possession. We are confident of her defence."

The actress revealed she had added Robinson, an attorney for embattled WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, to her legal team early on Thursday. She will work alongside McGowan's U.S. lawyers to "seek justice and accountability for the abuse and harassment she has suffered from Harvey Weinstein and to help her develop an international advocacy effort to support women".

"Rose is focused on turning her traumatic experience into a positive opportunity to support other people to speak out about abuse and harassment," Robinson adds. "The sooner this case is resolved, she can focus her efforts on seeking accountability for Mr Weinstein and building a movement to create a culture where it is easier for survivors to speak out."

The case is expected to be heard in June (18).