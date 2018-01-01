Pitbull creating score for John Travolta's delayed Gotti movie

Pitbull has created the score for John Travolta's new movie about mob boss John Gotti.

The Timber hitmaker has also written the project's theme, which will play over the end credits when the movie hits cinemas this summer (18).

The Gotti film marks Pitbull's debut as a movie composer.

Travolta tells WENN he was thrilled to hear Pitbull had signed on the create the music for his latest film, stating, "I could not have been more excited about it when I heard. Music has played an integral part in the success of some of my biggest films, and Armando (Pitbull) is one of the most electric talents in the music industry today.

"Everything about him - his style, creativity and culture - make his scoring of Gotti the perfect marriage of the artist and the material."

The rapper adds, "It's a true honour to be involved with this project and working with icon John Travolta on the legendary story of Gotti. By default, we were underdogs in our own right and found ways to survive against all odds."

Based on the book Shadow of My Father by John Gotti, Jr., Gotti is the incredible true story of the mob boss' rise to power in the Gambino crime family.

Travolta plays Gotti in the film, which also features his wife Kelly Preston, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Stacy Keach, and Chris Mulkey.

Directed by Kevin Connolly, the film hits cinemas on 15 June (18). It was originally set to open in December (17), but it was pulled from film company Lionsgate's schedule after executives sold the project back to producers at Emmett/Furla/Oasis.

Travolta laughed off reports suggesting the project had been pulled indefinitely, insisting he simply wanted the movie to have a wider release than the one that was planned by Lionsgate bosses.