Kris Jenner 'sprung into action' after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Kris Jenner "sprung into action with love" when she heard the reports that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her heavily pregnant daughter Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe gave birth to daughter True, her first child with Tristan, on 12 April (18) - just days after rumours emerged that the basketball player had been unfaithful on numerous occasions during their relationship and her pregnancy.

She's since maintained a resolute silence about the claims, leaving it to her family to discuss how she's doing on various TV shows.

It was momager Kris' turn on Friday (04May18), as she discussed with Ellen DeGeneres how she and her other daughters reacted when they heard the claims of Tristan's infidelity.

"I think we do what we always do, and that's spring into action with love," she explained. "And we all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland (where Khloe is currently living), because that's what we know to do. I'm there to support my kids no matter what happens, and I just do the best I can, just like anybody else would for their family.

"There's a lot of us, you know, so we all get together and we do things together and we're a force to be reckoned with."

Kris also revealed that she had Khloe's doctor and nurse on the plane with her as they flew to Ohio, and wondered whether or not they would get there in time at one stage. But they did, and Kris got to witness the birth of her ninth grandchild.

Now Khloe is getting used to first-time motherhood and, while she's struggling with some aspects, Kris admitted she's doing "amazing".

"I'm so proud of that kid," Kris said, growing emotional. "I get choked up because she's such a good mum and honestly it gets so emotional. I was in Cleveland last week and it was snowing and she was all nestled in, in the nursery, and the baby, and she's just concentrating on that - being a mom, her baby, and I think that's what her sisters are doing as well.

"She's so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky. She's really trying - it's really hard - so that was a little bit tricky when I was there. She's figuring it out one day at a time and she's just the best mom already."