Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union call time on 17-year feud

Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union have ended their feud after 17 years.

The 46-year-old is hosting a new Facebook Watch talk show called Red Table Talk alongside her 17-year-old daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Red Table Talk sees Jada speaking to various people in her life, and one episode reunites her and Gabrielle, even though the pair had avoided seeing each other for nearly two decades.

"I have a really touching episode with Gabrielle Union," she said during an interview on U.S. TV show Extra on Thursday (03May18). "We haven't been on the best of terms for 17 years, and we have a reconciliation.

"When the producers said we want to do a girlfriends show... her name just kept coming up... it just couldn't be anything else."

When a reporter asked Jada if her and Gabrielle's feud was now over, the Girls Trip actress replied: "Oh, definitely. We don't even know how it started!"

One of the other episodes sees Jada chatting to her husband Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino. And the opportunity to sit down with her spouse's former other half was a unique experience for the star.

"Our Mother's Day episode happens to be one of my favourites," she shared. "I sit down and talk to Sheree, which is Will's first wife... When we get to the red table, you hear about the stuff that didn't go so well! We talk about our 23 years together in this thing called family."

Ahead of the premiere of Red Table Talk, Jada has also returned to Instagram. She first joined the photo-sharing site back in 2012 but later deleted it, only to rejoin and share a snap of herself on a plane on Thursday.

"Feels good to be back," she wrote alongside the picture.