Kevin Hart feels 'blessed' after surviving plane scare

Kevin Hart feels "blessed" after surviving a terrifying plane emergency on Thursday (03May18).

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and his crew standing in front of a private jet at Boston Logan International Airport, before revealing to fans that the situation had nearly ended very differently.

"God is Good with a capital G…Had our first serious Airplane scare today," he wrote. "Our planes tire busted on one side as we were landing and s**t got real for a second.

"No body was harmed…Our pilot handled the situation perfectly. Once again God is GOOD!!!! #Blessed ….P.S you Can tell that spank is still shaken up by the way he is posing (sic)."

Kevin also posted a video which showed a close-up shot of the blown-out tyre, as well as footage of the firefighters who came to their aid once the plane had landed.

Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration released a statement to People.com in which they stated that "a Gulfstream IV aircraft landed at Boston Logan International Airport at 3:29 pm and blew a left main gear tire.

"Passengers were deplaned by stairs and the aircraft was towed to the ramp. The runway was closed temporarily to make sure all debris was cleared."

Kevin and his friends had flown into Boston to attend the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers basketball game. In a video of himself on a treadmill before the game, the comedian said: "Boston, I am here and yes I am going to the game Boston, but I gotta get my little run in first - get my mind right. It’s a big game, it’s game two. Philadelphia stand up, stand up, stand up, we need this one here."

The group were later seen courtside at the sporting event, which Boston won.