Caitlyn Jenner to address U.K. parliament

Transgender star Caitlyn Jenner is to deliver a lecture on diversity to Britain's parliament.

Jenner, 68, will give a keynote address hosted by Channel 4 in the House of Commons on 9 May (18), a spokesperson for the U.K. TV network confirmed to WENN.

The annual lecture was organised three years ago by broadcasting bosses three years ago to allow famous figures to speak about the importance of diversity in the entertainment industry.

"The aim of the Channel 4 Diversity Lecture is to raise awareness and stimulate public debate about diversity issues," Channel 4's representative said. "Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most high profile transgender people in the world and her transition brought transgender issues into the mainstream, helping to stimulate debate and increase awareness."

After starring as the patriarch in U.S. reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she landed her own series, I Am Cait, documenting her life after her transition.

The Olympic gold medal winner, who announced she was transitioning in 2015, is the first non-Brit to be chosen for the honour. Idris Elba gave the lecture in 2016, while Star Wars actor Riz Ahmed outlined his thoughts last year (17).

Channel 4 bosses choice of Jenner has caused controversy however, as British feminist writer Julie Bindel called the move a "total abomination" in a post on Twitter. The sportsperson turned reality TV star is also a divisive figure due to her support of America's President Donald Trump.

Transgender rights have been making the headlines in the U.K., amid proposals to allow anyone to self-identify as any gender - a law that would allow transpeople into spaces that were previously exclusively reserved for women.

Bindel and other activists have objected to the plans as they claim they will endanger women's safety.