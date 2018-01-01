Priyanka Chopra interrogated about royal wedding during TV interview

Priyanka Chopra struggled to keep secrets about the royal wedding as she was grilled about the upcoming ceremony on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (03May18).

The Quantico actress is attending her good friend Meghan Markle's wedding to British royal Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in England on 19 May (18), and she has been asked to spill the beans about the service during her recent publicity tour.

U.S. talk show host Andy Cohen went one step further on Thursday night by introducing a round called Spill the Royal Tea, where she was bombarded with questions about the wedding, although she was allowed to keep quiet if an answer could get her into trouble.

During the round, she confirmed that she hasn't hung out with Meghan and Harry together, or met Harry in person, and revealed that she has a thing for red-headed men.

However, she became quiet when asked if the Suits actress is a "bridezilla" and kept her face neutral, also giving away nothing when asked if she's seen the wedding dress.

Her composure soon crumbled when Andy asked her if Meghan cried when "she said yes to the dress" and Priyanka's face immediately answered the question, as she started beaming and clasped her hands over her mouth and moved around in her chair to stop her from talking.

She also stated that the host's questioning was "really rough" and nodded her head downwards when asked if she knew about the engagement before it was made public in November.

At the end of the round, she promised to send Andy a picture of the new royal baby, Prince Louis, and ended by joking, "I need a drink after that!"

Later in the interview, the 35-year-old admitted that she didn't have her outfit sorted because she hadn't been to a fitting yet but was more worried about the accessories. She said, "I'm more stressed out about wearing a small hat!"

Priyanka, who is currently single, was also asked if she was bringing a date to the wedding and she replied, "There's a decision pending on that."