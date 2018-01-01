NEWS Meghan Markle's dad to walk her down the aisle at royal wedding Newsdesk Share with :







Meghan Markle's father will walk her down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry, British royal officials have confirmed.



Her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., had claimed that Meghan was planning to shun her dad Thomas Sr. by not inviting him - but a spokesperson for royal residence Kensington Palace said both he and her mother Doria would attend the ceremony in Windsor, England on 19 May (18).



"The first thing I would like to share is that Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle's parents to Windsor for the wedding," the palace representative explained.



The Suits actress's parents will travel to the U.K. several days before their daughter officially becomes a royal to meet their new family - including Queen Elizabeth II and Harry's dad Prince Charles.



In a letter published by InTouch magazine, Meghan's estranged half-brother slammed her and wrote that her dad hadn't been invited.



Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, will also welcome the family of his late mother Princess Diana, to their wedding, as her three siblings, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer and Baroness Jane Fellowes are all invited.



"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day," the palace statement read. Diana divorced Prince Charles in 1996 and tragically died in a car crash in Paris, France at the age of 36 the following year.



In their announcement, palace officials also said they will make more details of the couple's plans public in the two weeks before the wedding, including who will act as bridesmaids and page boys. They also revealed that Harry and his brother Prince William, who is acting as Best Man, were likely to arrive for the ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor on foot to allow them to greet well-wishers.

