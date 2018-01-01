Colton Haynes and husband Jeff Leatham split - report

Actor Colton Haynes and his husband Jeff Leatham ?have reportedly split just six months after tying the knot.

The couple wed in October (17), but multiple sources tell TMZ the romance is over, and the couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Colton has also removed a number of photos of the pair from his social media page, and deleted the word "husband" from his profile description, while also reverting back to his birth name instead of using his hyphenated married name "Haynes-Leatham", reports People.com.

He had raised eyebrows on Thursday (03May18), when he posted an acoustic recording of a new song he had penned, titled, Man It Sucks.

"Man it sucks that I'm even wasting time writing this song but you hurt me so damn bad, it's the only way that I can move on," Colton croons on the track, which refers to a "cheating drama".

Representatives for the couple have yet to comment on the split reports.

Haynes and Leatham's wedding ceremony in Palm Springs, California was officiated by Kris Jenner, while guests included Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara, Billie Lourd, and Joe Manganiello.

The sad news comes a week after Arrow bosses confirmed Colton would be returning to the TV show as a regular.

His character, Roy Harper, will be back for season seven of the hit action show.

"I could not be happier to return to my role as Roy Harper alongside my Arrow family," Colton said in a statement.

Harper, aka Arsenal, first became a series regular on Arrow for season two, but Haynes left the show at the end of season three, only to return for guest appearances in seasons four and six.