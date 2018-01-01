Kevin Hart demands new The Weinstein Company bosses make his film a priority

Kevin Hart is demanding the new owners of the bankrupt The Weinstein Company make his shelved movie a priority when the takeover is complete.

The comedian's remake of hit French movie The Intouchables was one of the projects left in limbo following last year's (17) Harvey Weinstein scandal, and in new court documents obtained by The Blast, Hart is objecting to the sale of The Weinstein Company and wants guarantees from the new owners his film will be properly distributed - and he will be paid.

Now titled The Upside, Hart's film also features Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman. It premiered in September (17) at the Toronto International Film Festival and was briefly billed as an Oscar contender.

Hart explains the March, 2018 release date was "canceled following disclosure of certain acts by Harvey Weinstein".

He claims TWC bosses mistakenly listed him among those who were not owed money for the film, insisting he is still due payments and compensation based on box office performance and awards received. Hart is concerned that whoever buys TWC will not be able to meet the obligations of the deal.

Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and Leonardo DiCaprio are also among the stars who have filed documents objecting to the proposed sale of The Weinstein Company's assets, claiming they are owed money.

Bosses at Dallas, Texas-based private equity firm Lantern Capital recently won the bidding to take over the bankrupt production company. The executives outbid the only rival, Sonar Entertainment, and will now pick up all of the assets of The Weinstein Company, which fell apart towards the end of last year (17), following the publication of exposes detailing Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct. More than 80 women, many of them actresses, have since come forward with sordid tales of experiences with the disgraced producer, who was forced to step down as a board member at his own company in October.