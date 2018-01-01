Jeffrey Tambor will return to TV in Arrested Development after harassment scandal

Actor Jeffrey Tambor will return to TV in Arrested Development after he was dumped from award-winning show Transparent earlier this year (18).

The 73-year-old star, who has been accused of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment on the set of Transparent, will return as twins George and Oscar Bluth for the fifth season of the cult comedy, according to a Netflix spokesperson.

Tambor has apologised to his accusers, insisting his actions were "misinterpreted" and he never meant to have "offended or hurt anyone", but he denied the allegations.

In November (17) he announced he would be leaving Transparent as a result of the controversy, but he appeared to change his mind in a follow-up statement a month later.

His contract was not renewed earlier this year, and Tambor won't be appearing in season five of the show.

He subsequently declared he was "profoundly disappointed" about the way show creator Jill Soloway and producers at Amazon handled the "false accusations" made against him, particularly as they failed to even ask for his side of the story while an internal investigation was carried out.

Meanwhile, his Arrested Development co-stars David Cross and Jason Bateman have voiced their support for Tambor, with comedian and actor Cross going public with his comments and stating, "From the limited amount we know (about the allegations), we stand behind Jeffrey... I think it's very curious that Amazon didn't make public the results of their internal investigation. I'm not sure why they would do that."

But not everyone on the Arrested Development set is behind Tambor - castmate Alia Shawkat recently said she hopes the allegations against him will be "handled legally, the way it should be", adding she supports "the voices of the victims".

Filming on Arrested Development wrapped in November (17) as the first allegations against Tambor were made.