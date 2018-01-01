Charlize Theron: 'Gaining weight for a movie isn't brave'

Charlize Theron insists there's nothing "brave" about packing on the pounds to play a stressed-out mum in her new film Tully, because expectant mothers do that "every day".

The actress portrays an exhausted mother-of-three in the new drama, and achieved her onscreen transformation by adding 50 pounds (22.6 kilograms) to her frame.

Her dedication to the role - and the huge weight gain - has prompted some critics to hail the performance "brave", but Charlize is baffled by the odd compliment, because no one applauds women going through the same journey in real life.

"I have the utmost respect for mums, and we don't give mums enough credit," she shared on breakfast show Good Morning America.

"A lot of people are making a big deal because I gained all this weight for the film and (saying) how 'brave' that is, and I'm like, 'Do you know that mums do this every day and nobody calls them brave?'. I really wanted this to do justice to mothers out there."

Charlize, who previously plumped herself up to play serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 2003's Monster, began filming Tully just months after adopting her second child, daughter August, and she felt life imitating art as she juggled her personal and professional life on set.

"I was working with a set of twins (sharing the role of the newborn) on the set, and a five-year-old and an eight-year-old," she recalled, "and then I had a one-year-old and a four-year-old in the trailer, and I literally just went from changing diapers (in character) on set, to changing diapers in my trailer. It was just non-stop."

The hectic nature of the shoot left Charlize nursing various aches and pains - more than she ever experienced working on her previous action films.

"I herniated a disc in my lower back," she revealed. "I had more injuries on this than I ever had on Mad Max (Fury Road) or on Atomic Blonde. It is hard being a mum!"