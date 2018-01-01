Melissa McCarthy apologises for aggressive J.Lo dancing at birthday party

Melissa McCarthy always believes she could have been a professional dancer after a few party drinks.

The Bridesmaids star recently impressed fellow guests with her "aggressive" dance moves at pal Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday bash, and in her first appearance on the TV star's talk show, she apologised for dragging Jennifer Lopez around the room.

"I would like to say sorry," she said during her appearance on Friday's (04May18) show. "There is something about when you're in the same room as her (Lopez), you're like, 'This is my one shot!'"

Ellen recalled her pal leading J.Lo to the dance floor, knocking people out of the way as she barged through.

"I bet at the time, I thought, 'Oh, I'll pretend to be her security guard; that'll be enjoyable for her!'" she explained. "God knows who I shoved, just yelling, 'J.Lo's coming through...!'

"And then my brain explodes: 'Should we go fly-girl...?'"

Melissa felt sure she really was the life and soul of the party at the time, but now she has seen shots of herself dancing with J.Lo and the birthday girl, she's not so sure: "Somehow, when I hit a dance floor and there may be three drinks in me, I'm like, 'I should do this professionally'."

Appearing on Ellen's show earlier this week (beg30Apr18), J.Lo admitted she enjoyed dancing with Melissa, revealing the actress and comedienne has a lot of energy and skill on the dance floor, but she was the first person under the disco ball.

"I like to get the party started," she said.