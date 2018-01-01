Khloe Kardashian lunches with boyfriend following cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend appear to be giving their romance another chance after his recent cheating scandal stunned reality TV's first family.

Tristan Thompson joined the 33-year-old new mum for lunch at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday (04May18), and, according to fellow diners, Khloe looked happy and relaxed.

The disgraced sportsman was caught kissing an unidentified woman in a nightclub just days before his girlfriend gave birth to their first child last month (Apr18), while video of another woman joining him at his home last year (17), when Khloe was three months pregnant, also surfaced.

Tristan and Khloe have yet to address the cheating scandal, but the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star was reportedly by her bedside as she gave birth, and reports suggest he is trying to convince the reality TV star his cheating ways are behind him.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian and Thompson's relationship was "not in a good place", but it seems she may have forgiven him - if Friday's lunch get together is anything to go by.

During a Friday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, opened up about the scandal, telling the host the whole family has been rallying around Khloe following the drama.

"I think we do what we always do and that’s spring into action with love," Jenner said. "We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland, 'cause that’s what we know to do. I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us. We all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with."

She also told Ellen that her daughter is "figuring it out just one day at a time and she’s just the best mom already and that baby is so cute."