Amy Schumer immediately connected with I Feel Pretty script

Amy Schumer felt an instant connection when she read the I Feel Pretty script for the first time.

The comedienne has successfully transitioned to starring in Hollywood films in recent years, headlining features such as Trainwreck and Snatched.

For her latest role, Schumer takes on the part of Renee Bennett, an insecure woman who gains extreme self-confidence after suffering a head injury, and has now explained that the plot, written by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, genuinely resonated with her.

"I have felt all sides of her," she told Total Film magazine. "I've had moments of feeling invisible, and I've had moments where I feel really great about myself. And those moments where I have too much confidence - moments where I'm like, 'Am I maybe amazing? Am I the most beautiful girl?' Then there will be a reminder of, 'Hey, chill out,' where I get cut down to size."

?Along with penning the storyline, Kohn and Silverstein also made their directorial debut on the film.

Speaking about the original concept, Silverstein explained that they were inspired by 1988 fantasy-drama Big, which stars Tom Hanks and follows a young boy who makes a wish to be big and is transformed into an adult overnight.

?"For us, this came from a funny idea," he shared. "We loved '80s movies like Big, so we thought, wouldn't this be funny if you took one of those movies and made it without the actual concept and made all in someone's mind?"

I Feel Pretty also features Emily Ratajkowski, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Naomi Campbell and Lauren Hutton, with Oscar-nominated star Michelle Williams playing a soft-spoken beauty company executive named Avery LeClaire. And the directors couldn't praise Michelle's performance enough.

"In someone else's hands, that character could have been cartoony, but not with her," smiled Kohn.