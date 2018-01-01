Eva Longoria's mum will be a hands-off grandmother

Pregnant actress Eva Longoria is not expecting to receive much help in raising her first child from her mother, because she has already set strict boundaries.

The former Desperate Housewives star is preparing to welcome a baby boy with her husband, Jose Baston, in June (18), but unlike most grandmothers, Eva's mum, Elle, has made it clear she won't be fussing over the newborn day and night.

"She's not gonna help. She's not that grandma!," the 43-year-old laughed on talk show Steve Harvey.

"My mum is like, 'I am done raising my kids, do not bring them (grandkids) over. I'll come visit you when I feel like it!' My mum is very independent."

However, Eva admits her mother has every right to feel that way, because she worked hard to ensure the actress and her three sisters were given a good upbringing.

"My mum is great, she did... raise four girls, worked full-time," the expectant beauty smiled. "If I could be half the mum my mum was, I'd be in a good spot."

During the interview, the actress revealed she and Jose have yet to settle on a name for their unborn son: "We have some finalists...," she teased.

And although Eva is enjoying her journey to motherhood, she isn't a huge fan of the restricted diet - particularly when it comes to alcohol.

"I miss wine!" she said, quipping, "I only run to work off the wine!"

Although the boy will be Eva's first baby, he won't be the only kid in the family - TV executive Jose has three older children from his previous marriage.