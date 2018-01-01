Kim Kardashian jets off to school reunion amid Kanye West controversy

Kim Kardashian left the drama surrounding husband Kanye West behind as she jetted off to Las Vegas for a school reunion on Friday (04May18).

The mother-of-three was with The Life of Pablo star on a working holiday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but left to join her friends for a weekend of fun.

Sharing a photo of the snowy mountains of Wyoming from a plane window on her Instagram Story, Kim wrote: “Be back real soon..."

She later posted a photo collage of herself with her old classmates from Marymount High School, and captioned the snap: "The high school reunion continues in Las Vegas!!!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared a closer look as she got ready for the night's festivities, which included the reunion followed by a Cher concert at the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino.

Reprising her Cher look from Halloween last year (17), the 37-year-old showed off her long nails in a video on her Instagram Story, and joked: "Okay guys, these nails right here mean I’m in Vegas to see Cher.”

Kim is sure to be keen to distance herself from the drama surrounding Kanye by partying with friends.

The Stronger rapper has been courting controversy since he returned to Twitter in April, by praising U.S. President Trump and wearing a Make America Great Again hat. He then caused widespread outrage earlier this week when he suggested slavery was a choice for African-Americans during a TMZ Live interview.

Kanye is reportedly putting the finishing touches to his albums in a luxury resort in Jackson Hole, according to TMZ.com. The rapper and his team are the only guests staying in the resort, which is closed to the public as its off-season, in a stand-alone home which costs $5,000 (£3,700) per night.