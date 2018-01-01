NEWS Kate Hudson cuts off from social media on 'perfect' days Newsdesk Share with :







Kate Hudson finds it "very easy" to switch off from social media.



The actress is the co-founder of workout brand Fabletics, and is just as passionate about maintaining a healthy mind as a healthy body.



In a recent interview with U.S. Harper's Bazaar, Kate described the structure of her perfect day, and was adamant that technology would play no part in it.



"On a perfect day, I never look at my phone, answer e-mails, text anyone, or check Instagram," the 39-year-old insisted. "It's very easy for me to disconnect. When I turn everything off, that's when I dream and create, and the good stuff happens."



Kate, who recently announced that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa were expecting a daughter, added that her dream day would take place on a Greek island with Danny and her other two children, sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, six. However, exercise is still a key part of her relaxing holiday.



"I go for a hike with my partner. After that I do a little Pilates work, followed by light weights," the Bride Wars star imagined. "I wear shorts and a bralette from my Girl Up capsule, which benefits SchoolCycle. It's a really great initiative of the United Nations Foundation that provides bikes to girls in Guatemala and Malawi to help them access education and stay in school."



Kate's favourite vacation wardrobe always include bikinis, high-waisted shorts, scarves "you can tie in a million different ways," and flip flops. The Hollywood star also likes to relax by reading historical fiction.



"I love Anne Boleyn and all the kings and queens," she explained. "I'm fascinated by different aristocracies, the czars, and presidents."

