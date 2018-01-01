Martin Freeman: ‘The Hobbit didn't feel like it made a big difference’

Martin Freeman never felt like his role in The Hobbit made a big career difference.

Prior to landing the role of Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson's trilogy, a prequel to the director's Lord of the Rings films, Martin was best known for playing hapless Tim in Ricky Gervais' award-winning British TV comedy The Office.?

His next big hit was being cast as Dr. Watson alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes in global TV hit Sherlock, which then led to The Hobbit in 2012 and a full-scale Hollywood career. ?

"For a lot of people, the Hobbit was played by Bilbo Baggins," Martin mused to British magazine The Jackal. "I don't know how many people after that thought: 'Get me that guy.' I genuinely don't know. It didn't feel like it made a massive difference to me. Honest to God."?

While the English actor may not have noticed too much change, his schedule has been jam-packed ever since.?Martin took the lead role opposite Billy Bob Thornton in the first series of Fargo and landed the role of Marvel character Everett K. Ross, appearing in Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther.?

The 46-year-old can currently be seen in new horror Ghost Stories. ?"I'm not part of the Hollywood A-list," he shrugged. 'I'm genuinely not. No. Nowhere near."

He will next appear opposite Michael Gambon in TV movie Breeders, and comedy Ode to Joy, directed by Modern Family producer Jason Winer.