Eva Longoria celebrates with friends at star-studded baby shower

Eva Longoria celebrated the impending arrival of her first child at a star-studded baby shower on Saturday (05May18).

The 43-year-old actress was joined by Elizabeth Banks, Sophia Bush, Melanie Griffith, and her former Desperate Housewives co-star Marcia Cross, with the famous faces all donning pyjamas for the event at Lombardi House.

Mother-to-be Eva was dressed in a lacy white strapless dress that accentuated her blossoming baby bump, and shared snaps from the bash on her Instagram Stories, showing followers the yellow balloons that read: "Baby Baston". Guests at the bash were treated to massages and pampering, such as hair braiding and manicures, and also played a hilarious game called "What's she in - porn or labour?".

Later at the event, held in the garden of the luxury mansion, Eva was overwhelmed when her husband, and daddy-to-be, Jose Antonio Baston unexpectedly arrived.

"She was so happy he was there and they could celebrate their baby together," a source told E! News. "He gave a speech and thanked people for coming."

The actress, who got married in 2016, announced her pregnancy at the end of last year (17).

She recently revealed how excited she was to welcome her first child, but added she's more intrigued to see how much hair her baby boy would have.

"I can't wait to meet him. I just can't wait to see what his personality is like, what he looks like, how much hair he's going to have," Eva told E! News. "There's so much to look forward to, and it's becoming more real every day.

"I'm like, 'Oh, he's going to have to come out eventually, right? It's not just like, 'Oh, pregnancy is so great'... He's eventually gonna be here," she joked.