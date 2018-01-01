Jenna Dewan's single parent background prepared her for Hollywood and marriage split

Newly-single Jenna Dewan has no fears about her daughter following her marriage split, because she's the product of a broken home.

The actress and her husband Channing Tatum stunned fans early last month (Apr18) when they announced they had separated after nine years of marriage, offering up a joint statement, in which they confirmed the sad news and made it clear their daughter Everly was a priority for both of them moving forward.

"We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly," the statement read, and now Dewan has opened up about her own upbringing as the child of a single parent, insisting the dynamic made her the success she is today.

"My parents split up when I was a year old, and due to life circumstances, (my mother) had to pick herself up, get a job and become a single working mom," the 37-year-old tells VegasMagazine.com. "(Moving frequently) completely informed my life (and) personality in very positive ways. I learned social skills I don't think I would have (with) a different upbringing.

"In a lot of ways I am really grateful for it. I'm also very conscious and aware of it, so it's something that (informs) how I am, who I am, and probably greatly prepared me for life in Hollywood."

Speaking about her estranged husband, Channing, the actress tells the publication both plan to remain on great terms: "We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition.

"When we met (on the set of dance movie Step Up in 2005) it felt like we had known each other for many years. Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we’re really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what."