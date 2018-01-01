Elizabeth Hurley shaken after burglars target mansion - report

Elizabeth Hurley has been left shaken after burglars targeted her English country mansion.

The 52-year-old was reportedly hosting a dinner party with friends at her $8.1 million (£6 million) Herefordshire estate early on Sunday morning (06May18) when thieves gained access to the property through an upstairs window, according to British newspaper The Sun.

Elizabeth noticed a disturbance and called police officials, who arrived minutes later. Reports suggest the burglars got away with jewellery. Police have ruled out the possibility the culprit was a stalker who has targeted the actress, and they believe it was a random incident.

The single mum is allegedly distraught following the burglary, and has already increased security at her luxury estate.

"She was very upset by this but has done the sensible thing and increased security," a source told The Sun. "She has CCTV, sensors and on-site guards. The place is now like Fort Knox. The house is surrounded by its own grounds with entry via locked gates and a long drive."

The burglary comes just weeks after Elizabeth's nephew was stabbed in London.

Miles Hurley, 21, and a friend were viciously attacked by a group of five men following an argument over a minor road collision in south London on 8 March (18).

Elizabeth appealed for information on social media after the incident, and revealed the suspects attempted to abduct Miles in the boot of their car.

The model, who escaped the assault with a perforated liver and clipped major artery, lives with his aunt and mother Kate at the Herefordshire mansion. It is not know if he and his mother were at the property at the time of the burglary.

No arrests have yet been made.