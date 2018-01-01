Jada Pinkett Smith shocked after daughter Willow's sex confession

Jada Pinkett Smith was shocked to discover daughter Willow learned about sex by walking in on her and husband Will Smith.

The 46-year-old actress made the startling confession while filming a Red Table Talk on her Facebook Watch series with the 17-year-old and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Talking to Vulture about the upcoming show, she revealed the trio had been discussing relationships when Willow confessed the truth to the gobsmacked Girls Trip star.

“I haven’t gotten any TMI (too much information) moments, but I’ve gotten shocking moments,” Jada explained. "Willow was giving me a couple of those.

"I realised she walked in on Will and I. We were doing the sex show, I was like, ‘What was your introduction to sex?’ She was like, ‘Well, you know, me walking in on you and Dad.’ I had no idea!” she exclaimed.

"How did that happen?! I was like, ‘Lord have mercy, what did you see? Thank God I have some therapy fund put aside for you.’ It wasn’t funny in the moment," Jada added, before explaining that Willow didn't see anything explicit.

"I had never heard that, and she said that what she got from that was that she walked into a private space. She was like, ‘That’s private time.’ She said she didn’t really see anything. But she knew she had just walked in on a very private moment," she said.

Despite discussing it publicly, Jada confessed she had not yet told husband Will, and is keen to see his reaction when he sees the Facebook Watch episode.

“I haven’t told him yet! That’s what’s funny, ’cause I want Will to see this! He’s gonna be like, ‘What?!’ He’s gonna call me and be like, What the hell is going on over there?!” she laughed.

"I didn’t tell him on purpose because I think it’ll be so funny. He does that to me all the time. I’ll sip on my little tea and (watch).”